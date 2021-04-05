- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Maid arrested in Dubai for stealing goods worth Dh5,000
She allegedly stole two iPhones, a tablet and other things from her sponsor's family
An African domestic help in Dubai stole household goods worth Dh5,000 from her employer, a court was told.
The Dubai Police have arrested the 39-year-old maid after her employer found out the theft.
According to court records, the maid’s employer while passing by her room on February 15, found that the former was using one of her face masks.
The employer, who is of Arab nationality, suspected the maid was stealing household belongings. She searched the maid’s room and found that many things belonged to the family was in her possession. The stolen things included two iPhones, a tablet and other stuff, worth around Dh5,000.
Soon, she lodged a complaint with the Dubai Police.
An official arrested the maid. During interrogation, the maid confessed to stealing things of her personal interest.
Further legal proceedings are in progress.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police arrest 10 involved in violent brawl...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,710 cases, 1,551 recoveries, 2...
Over 43.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch