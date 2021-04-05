Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

Maid arrested in Dubai for stealing goods worth Dh5,000

Hesham Salah/Dubai
Filed on April 5, 2021
Alamy stock

She allegedly stole two iPhones, a tablet and other things from her sponsor's family

An African domestic help in Dubai stole household goods worth Dh5,000 from her employer, a court was told.

The Dubai Police have arrested the 39-year-old maid after her employer found out the theft.

According to court records, the maid’s employer while passing by her room on February 15, found that the former was using one of her face masks.

The employer, who is of Arab nationality, suspected the maid was stealing household belongings. She searched the maid’s room and found that many things belonged to the family was in her possession. The stolen things included two iPhones, a tablet and other stuff, worth around Dh5,000.

Soon, she lodged a complaint with the Dubai Police.

An official arrested the maid. During interrogation, the maid confessed to stealing things of her personal interest.

Further legal proceedings are in progress.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20150714&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=307139779&Ref=AR&profile=1011 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 