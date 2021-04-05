Maid arrested in Dubai for stealing goods worth Dh5,000

She allegedly stole two iPhones, a tablet and other things from her sponsor's family

An African domestic help in Dubai stole household goods worth Dh5,000 from her employer, a court was told.

The Dubai Police have arrested the 39-year-old maid after her employer found out the theft.

According to court records, the maid’s employer while passing by her room on February 15, found that the former was using one of her face masks.

The employer, who is of Arab nationality, suspected the maid was stealing household belongings. She searched the maid’s room and found that many things belonged to the family was in her possession. The stolen things included two iPhones, a tablet and other stuff, worth around Dh5,000.

Soon, she lodged a complaint with the Dubai Police.

An official arrested the maid. During interrogation, the maid confessed to stealing things of her personal interest.

Further legal proceedings are in progress.