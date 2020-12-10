Gang in UAE arrested for raping girl, circulating video
An investigation started on Wednesday and the group was nabbed on the same day.
A group of individuals were arrested in Abu Dhabi after reportedly raping a woman, filming the crime and sharing the clip on social media, the attorney-general of the UAE said on Thursday.
It was a shocking crime that prompted an urgent probe. The Federal Investigation Office swung into action, tracked down the suspects, and had warrants issued for their arrest - in a matter of hours. The Abu Dhabi Police nabbed the suspects on the same day.
Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, the country's attorney-general, is now personally supervising the investigation. Such a crime is extremely unacceptable, he stressed, assuring that justice will be served.
He added while such a shocking crime is rare in the UAE, the public prosecution and the rest of the authorities spare no effort in protecting the community.
Dr Hamad also called on families to keep an eye on their children and ensure their safety at all times.A group of young men were arrested in Abu Dhabi after reportedly raping a girl, filming the crime, and sharing the video on social media, the attorney-general of the UAE said on Thursday.
It was a shocking crime that prompted an urgent probe on Wednesday. The Federal Investigation Office swung into action, immediately submitted a report, and had warrants issued for their arrest - in a matter of hours. The Abu Dhabi Police nabbed the suspects on the same day.
UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the police are currently conducting "extensive investigations under the direct supervision of the public prosecutor".
Such a crime is extremely unacceptable in the UAE, Al Shamsi stressed, assuring that the authorities will stand decisively against those who violate the morals and social values of Emirati society and disturb public safety.
He reiterated that the public prosecution and the rest of the authorities spare no effort in protecting the community.
-
Crime and Courts
Gang in UAE arrested for raping girl, circulating ...
An investigation started on Wednesday and the group was nabbed on the ... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai remote-working protocols for govt employees
Adopting remote work systems has played a major role in ensuring... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai's RTA warns of 30-hour delay on Business...
The RTA provided details of alternative routes to be used during the... READ MORE
-
Europe
UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK PM Boris Johnson in ...
Sheikh Mohamed also met the UK's heir to the throne, Prince Charles. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews