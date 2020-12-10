Gang in UAE arrested for raping girl, circulating video

An investigation started on Wednesday and the group was nabbed on the same day.

Dr Hamad also called on families to keep an eye on their children and ensure their safety at all times.A group of young men were arrested in Abu Dhabi after reportedly raping a girl, filming the crime, and sharing the video on social media, the attorney-general of the UAE said on Thursday.

It was a shocking crime that prompted an urgent probe on Wednesday. The Federal Investigation Office swung into action, immediately submitted a report, and had warrants issued for their arrest - in a matter of hours. The Abu Dhabi Police nabbed the suspects on the same day.

UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the police are currently conducting "extensive investigations under the direct supervision of the public prosecutor".

Such a crime is extremely unacceptable in the UAE, Al Shamsi stressed, assuring that the authorities will stand decisively against those who violate the morals and social values of Emirati society and disturb public safety.

He reiterated that the public prosecution and the rest of the authorities spare no effort in protecting the community.