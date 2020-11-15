Crime and Courts
Fake news: Two Israelis not detained in Dubai

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 15, 2020

(alamy.com/ae)

According to baseless rumours, the pair were reportedly taken into custody for photographing a government facility.

The Dubai Police on Sunday denied that two Israelis are being detained in the emirate.

"Dubai Police denied that two Israelis are being detained in Dubai and dismissed the rumours as incorrect," the Dubai Media Office said.

The false report also purportedly cited a member of the Jewish community in the UAE, who confirmed that the arrest had taken place.




