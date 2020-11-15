Fake news: Two Israelis not detained in Dubai
According to baseless rumours, the pair were reportedly taken into custody for photographing a government facility.
The Dubai Police on Sunday denied that two Israelis are being detained in the emirate.
"Dubai Police denied that two Israelis are being detained in Dubai and dismissed the rumours as incorrect," the Dubai Media Office said.
According to baseless rumours, the pair were reportedly taken into custody for photographing a government facility.
The false report also purportedly cited a member of the Jewish community in the UAE, who confirmed that the arrest had taken place.
Dubai Police denied that two Israelis are being detained in Dubai and dismissed the rumours as incorrect.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 15, 2020
-
Crime and Courts
Fake news: Two Israelis not detained in Dubai
According to baseless rumours, the pair were reportedly taken into... READ MORE
-
Health
Special bus begins journey to reach blood donors...
It has four electric blood donation beds, multiple smart screens and... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE court orders man to pay Dh400,000 he borrowed ...
Official court records stated that the Arab woman filed a lawsuit... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE golden visa: Are you eligible for the 10-year ...
Here's a complete list of professionals. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews