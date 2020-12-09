Expat jailed over threat to set himself on fire at Dubai firm
He had demanded that the company's owner pay his dues.
An expat, who went to a company with a can of petrol and threatened to set himself and the firm on fire, has been sentenced to six months in jail by the Dubai Court of First Instance.
The accused, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi manager, demanded that the company’s owner pay him his business dues. The court found him guilty of issuing threats and blackmail.
The defendant has filed an appeal against the verdict.
Public prosecution records show that the incident happened on September 9 and was reported at Al Rafaa police station.
A policeman said they received a report about a problem at a contracting company’s office in Al Hamriyah. “I was on patrol duty at 1pm when we were alerted about the incident. We went to the location and there I was told that the problem was at the accountant’s office.”
The officer found the defendant standing in the office. “I spotted the can of petrol which the accused kept at a distance. I asked him why he brought petrol with him, to which he replied that he would do something to himself unless he got his dues.”
The accused was then handcuffed and taken into police custody.
The accounts manager, a 32-year-old Egyptian, said the accused reached the company at 1pm. During the police interrogation and the public prosecution investigation, the accused admitted to the charge.
