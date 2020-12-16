Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

Egyptian anchor jailed for insulting Dubai model

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on December 16, 2020
Photo: Alamy

Tamer asks her lawyer to appeal in court against the verdict

A criminal court in Egypt on December 11 handed down a two-year jail sentence to TV anchor Tamer Amin and a fine of 40,000 Egyptian pounds (EGP) (Dh 9,387) on charges of insulting compatriot and Dubai-based model Merhan Hisham Abdel Qader, who is also known as Merhan Keller.

Masrawy, an Arabic news portal that covers the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, reported that Tamer was convicted for insulting Merham and also breach of the latter’s privacy.

Merham was insulted by Tamer on air on Al Nahar TV in June 2019 over a dispute that reportedly involved Egyptian football players.

Tamer has asked her lawyer to appeal in court against the verdict.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201212&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219695&Ref=AR&profile=1011 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 