Egyptian anchor jailed for insulting Dubai model

Tamer asks her lawyer to appeal in court against the verdict

A criminal court in Egypt on December 11 handed down a two-year jail sentence to TV anchor Tamer Amin and a fine of 40,000 Egyptian pounds (EGP) (Dh 9,387) on charges of insulting compatriot and Dubai-based model Merhan Hisham Abdel Qader, who is also known as Merhan Keller.

Masrawy, an Arabic news portal that covers the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, reported that Tamer was convicted for insulting Merham and also breach of the latter’s privacy.

Merham was insulted by Tamer on air on Al Nahar TV in June 2019 over a dispute that reportedly involved Egyptian football players.

Tamer has asked her lawyer to appeal in court against the verdict.