Duo to pay Dh200k compensation for assaulting youth, damaging his car in UAE
They were also charged with reckless driving and posing a grave risk to road users’ lives.
The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court has ordered two GCC nationals to pay a compensation of Dh200,000 for assaulting and insulting a compatriot and damaging his car intentionally.
As per the prosecution charges, the duo insulted and beaten up the plaintiff who sustained several injuries. The RAK public prosecution also accused the defendants of putting the life of the victim in danger by purposefully damaging his car on a public road while he was on the wheel. They were also charged with reckless driving and posing a grave risk to road users’ lives.
The case file was referred to the RAK Misdemeanour Court where the victim said that the first suspect overtook him in a dangerous way, while the second used abusive words against him.
“The two suspects stopped me, following which they assaulted me, and tore up my clothes.”
He added that the duo rammed into his car in purpose. “My car was totally damaged.”
The Court found the duo guilty of assaulting the victim, but exonerated them of insulting him.
The defendants challenged the verdict before the higher court which upheld the ruling of the lower court.
The case was moved to the RAK Civil Court which ordered the defendants to pay Dh200,000 to the plaintiff in compensation to the loss he encountered due to their assault.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Duo to pay Dh200k compensation for assaulting...
They were also charged with reckless driving and posing a grave risk... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi city gets over 230 new parking spaces
The aim is to offer more parking spaces for the public and... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Rain forecast for UAE today as...
Police urged motorists to take caution due to fog. READ MORE
-
Government
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives...
Mitsotakis is in the UAE on a two-day working visit. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews