Filed on November 18, 2020 | Last updated on November 18, 2020 at 11.00 am

Duo to pay Dh200k compensation for assaulting youth, damaging his car in UAE

They were also charged with reckless driving and posing a grave risk to road users’ lives.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court has ordered two GCC nationals to pay a compensation of Dh200,000 for assaulting and insulting a compatriot and damaging his car intentionally.

As per the prosecution charges, the duo insulted and beaten up the plaintiff who sustained several injuries. The RAK public prosecution also accused the defendants of putting the life of the victim in danger by purposefully damaging his car on a public road while he was on the wheel. They were also charged with reckless driving and posing a grave risk to road users’ lives.

The case file was referred to the RAK Misdemeanour Court where the victim said that the first suspect overtook him in a dangerous way, while the second used abusive words against him.

“The two suspects stopped me, following which they assaulted me, and tore up my clothes.”

He added that the duo rammed into his car in purpose. “My car was totally damaged.”

The Court found the duo guilty of assaulting the victim, but exonerated them of insulting him.

The defendants challenged the verdict before the higher court which upheld the ruling of the lower court.

The case was moved to the RAK Civil Court which ordered the defendants to pay Dh200,000 to the plaintiff in compensation to the loss he encountered due to their assault.

