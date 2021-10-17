Crime and Courts
Dubai: Woman ordered to pay Dh2,000 for posting messages with husband on Instagram

Afkar Abdullah/Dubai
Filed on October 17, 2021
Reuters

Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy

Dubai Misdemeanor Court Dh2,000 fined a 40-year-old Arab woman After being convicted of violating her husband's privacy by publishing his phone number and photos on a social media platform.

According to the police investigation, the woman published pictures of text conversations between her and her husband and his phone on Instagram last January. As a result, the husband lodged a complaint at Bur Dubai police station and filed a lawsuit against her at Public Prosecution, which referred the case to the Misdemeanor Court.

The husband accused his wife of violating his privacy, while the wife denied the accusation against her before the court, noting that she was in her apartment and communicated by phone via an application to chat with her husband's sisters with the aim of reaching a solution to their alimony problem.

She admitted that she put pictures of her children on the Instagram platform, in addition to text conversations with her husband, not thinking that this opened her up to prosecution.

After examining the case, the misdemeanour court imposed a fine of Dh2,000 against the wife, while the prosecution appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, calling for a stiffer penalty.




