Dubai: Woman on trial for trying to smuggle 1.5kg of drugs

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 6, 2021
Photo: Alamy.ae

The accused was busted at the DXB in April, Dubai Police records show.


A 40-year-old saleswoman of African origin is facing trial in the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of attempting to smuggle 1.5 kilograms (kg) of cocaine, a contraband, into the country.

Police records showed that the incident took place in April at the Dubai International Airport (DXB), when the defendant was busted by a female Customs officer.

The officer targeted the panic-stricken passenger, as she was suspected to be carrying contraband in her bag.

Soon, the accused confessed to carrying 1.5kg of cocaine, which was found hidden in the zipper of the bottom of the bag that had wooden planks.

The Dubai Police arrested her on charges of trafficking drugs.

Further legal proceedings are in progress.

