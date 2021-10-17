Dubai: Woman fined Dh2,000 for posting messages with husband on Instagram
Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy
Dubai Misdemeanor Court fined a 40-year-old Arab woman Dh2,000 after she was convicted of violating her husband's privacy by publishing his phone number and photos on Instagram.
Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
According to the police investigation, the woman published pictures of conversations between her and her husband and his phone on Instagram last January. As a result, the husband lodged a complaint at Bur Dubai police station and filed a lawsuit against her at Public Prosecution, which referred the case to the Misdemeanor Court.
The husband accused his wife of violating his privacy; the wife denied the accusation against her before the court, noting that she was in her apartment and communicated by phone via an app to chat with her husband's sisters with the aim of reaching a solution to their alimony problems.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Man tries to blackmail girl on social media; police arrest him in 24 hours
>> Dubai: Man robbed of Dh108,000 after responding to fake social media ad
She admitted that she put pictures of her children on the Instagram platform, in addition to text conversations with her husband, not thinking that this opened her up to prosecution.
After examining the case, the misdemeanour court imposed a fine of Dh2,000 against the wife, while the prosecution appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, calling for a stiffer penalty.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Woman fined Dh2,000 for posting husband's...
Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, slight increase in...
Expect windy day, humid night READ MORE
-
Transport
Gitex 2021: New transport innovations to be...
Users will be able to automatically renew parking tickets and pay... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Morning fog reduces visibility, fair ...
Winds may cause blowing dust READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 8 dead, 20 missing as heavy rains lash...
Rescue forces recover three more bodies in Kottayam READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Schools can't make kids’ jabs...
Reminder comes as Abu Dhabi's education authority implements Blue... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi to allow vaccinated fans to attend sports...
Curbs to ease beginning Sunday, says interior ministry READ MORE
-
Europe
UK: MP's killer was referred to counter-terrorism ...
Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69 READ MORE
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
16 October 2021
News
Dubai: Parents, students plan for half-term school holidays