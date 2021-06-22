Crime and Courts
Dubai: Three men arrested within 24 hours of stealing Dh170,000

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 22, 2021
The African gang members allegedly kept a tab on the Asian woman who worked at a company.


Three men were arrested within 24 hours after they stole Dh170,000 from a woman, who had withdrawn the money from a bank.

The African gang members allegedly kept a tab on the Asian woman who worked at a company, where her job involved depositing and withdrawing cash from banks.

The trio followed her as she went to the bank at Al Quoz Industrial area in Dubai to withdraw the cash before waylaying her and stealing the cash.

After the victim complained about the theft, police managed to trace the suspects and arrest them within 24 hours of the crime and recover the stolen cash.

