Dubai: Teacher faces charge for sharing indecent picture with female ex-pupil

Accused used a social media platform to allegedly perpetrate the illegal activity, the police say.

A 39-year British national and a teacher was arrested at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) on January 7 by the Dubai Police after one of his ex-pupils filed a complaint about sending her an indecent selfie via a social media platform.

The defendant, an electronic design teacher, denied the charge against him during interrogation by the police and alleged that he has framed because the complainant had all along tried to seduce him.

“She was my pupil for eight years and last year she taught me how to use the social media platform and added herself to my contacts’ list. She often shared messages with me that showed her in revealing outfits,” he told the investigators.

He feigned surprise that he was accused by her after the 19-year-old passed her higher school examinations.

However, the complainant dismissed the defendant’s allegations.

“Earlier, I was afraid to complain against him because he was my teacher. I feared that I’d obtain lower grades if I spoke up against him,” the complainant told the investigators.

“I decided to lodge a complaint after I left the school,” she added.

The defendant’s legal counsel argued about a lack of evidence and pleaded for his release at the earliest.

“No deleted messages were found on his mobile devices according to the criminal laboratory report,” Emirati lawyer Awatif Mohammed argued at the Dubai Court of Misdemeanours.

“While my client handed his mobile devices for examination, the complainant refused to give her mobile phone to the police to ascertain any inappropriate behaviour,” the lawyer told judges.

“I request my client be acquitted,” she pleaded in court.

A verdict is likely to be pronounced on Sunday (May 30).