Dubai security guard jailed for letting duo steal power cables

The defendant was also ordered to pay a Dh25,850 fine.

A 21-year-old expat in Dubai has been sentenced to six months in jail for allowing thieves to enter the construction site he was supposed to guard. Two men were able to steal power cables worth Dh25,850 while he was on duty.

The Dubai Court of First Instance earlier heard that the Pakistani security guard confessed to the crime when he was confronted about the robbery, saying he did it because of the financial problems he had been going through. Other accomplices, who are on the run, are still sought in connection with the case.

Besides the jail term, the expat was also ordered to pay a Dh25,850 fine. He will be deported after his imprisonment and after settling the fine.

The case dates back to August 21. It was registered at Al Qusais police station.

An Indian employee at the plaintiff’s firm said that they checked the CCTV cameras around 9pm on the day of the incident. “We received a report about the robbery of power cables at a construction site of a building belonging to the company in Al Qusais.”

The employee told the public prosecution investigator that the guard allowed two men to enter the construction site.

The accused admitted to the charge during the police interrogation and the public prosecution investigation. He has been in detention while a ruling is set to be handed down by the Dubai Court of Appeals.

