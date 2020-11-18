Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

Dubai security guard jailed for letting duo steal power cables

Marie Nammour /Dubai
mary@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 18, 2020
Alamy image

The defendant was also ordered to pay a Dh25,850 fine.

A 21-year-old expat in Dubai has been sentenced to six months in jail for allowing thieves to enter the construction site he was supposed to guard. Two men were able to steal power cables worth Dh25,850 while he was on duty.

The Dubai Court of First Instance earlier heard that the Pakistani security guard confessed to the crime when he was confronted about the robbery, saying he did it because of the financial problems he had been going through. Other accomplices, who are on the run, are still sought in connection with the case.

Besides the jail term, the expat was also ordered to pay a Dh25,850 fine. He will be deported after his imprisonment and after settling the fine.

The case dates back to August 21. It was registered at Al Qusais police station.

An Indian employee at the plaintiff’s firm said that they checked the CCTV cameras around 9pm on the day of the incident. “We received a report about the robbery of power cables at a construction site of a building belonging to the company in Al Qusais.”

The employee told the public prosecution investigator that the guard allowed two men to enter the construction site.

The accused admitted to the charge during the police interrogation and the public prosecution investigation. He has been in detention while a ruling is set to be handed down by the Dubai Court of Appeals.

mary@khaleejtimes.com

author

Marie Nammour

Originally from Lebanon, Marie has been covering the Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution, immigration and labour issues often, and the Dubai International Film Festival. A graduate from the Holy Spirit university of Kaslik, Jounieh, a city to the north of Beirut, she worked as an in-house reporter of international affairs at a leading TV station back home and a legal translator for a renowned law college in the Lebanese capital. Speaks fluently four languages and is fond of travelling, psychology, learning more and grown by now a rich ‘criminal’ imagination…




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201204&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209653&Ref=AR&profile=1011 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 