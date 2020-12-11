Dubai Police trace fighting teenagers after finding a severed hand on street
The Dubai Police managed to trace and arrest eight teenagers for allegedly having a street fight after the force recovered a severed hand from the street.
According to a police officer, one of the teenagers lost his hand in the fight between two groups in Mirdif area at midnight, using knives and swords.
Brigadier-General Jamal Salim Al Jalaf, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at the Dubai Police, said that they received a call at the operations room, reporting a street fight between two groups of teenagers.
The police rushed to the scene with an ambulance but by the time they reached there, the teenagers had fled the place. However, a severed hand was recovered from the street where the fight took place. Within minutes, the police managed to trace the teenager who lost his hand and shifted him to hospital.
Brig-Gen Al Jalaf said that the search teams arrested the young men involved in the fight within an hour. The police also recovered some white weapons used in the fight from the cars of some of the teenagers.
