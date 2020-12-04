Dubai Police arrest 2,400, seize Dh8.9b worth of fake goods in 5 years

Dubai Police say 2,145 cases, including commercial fraud, counterfeiting, multiplication of money, sorcery and forgery were registered

The Department of Anti-Economic Crimes at the Dubai Police has arrested 2,430 suspects and recorded 2,145 economic crime cases over the past five years. The department has also made confiscations with an estimated value exceeding Dh8.966 billion.

Colonel Salah Bouasiba, director of the Department of Anti-Economic Crimes, said that the reported cases include commercial fraud, counterfeiting, multiplication of money, sorcery and forgery.

Colonel Bouasiba explained that this year, the department, through its three sections — the Anti-Counterfeits Section, the Anti-Fraud Section and the Anti-Commercial Fraud and Piracy Section — has recorded 246 cases, involving 307 accused and recovered seizures worth more than Dh2.55 billion.

He added that the Anti-Counterfeits Section has registered 23 cases and arrested 37 accused while the Anti-Commercial Fraud Section has registered 68 cases and arrested 105 accused this year. The Anti-Commercial Fraud and Piracy Section registered 155 cases involving 165 accused.

According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, the Dubai Police are keen to arrest those involved in economic crimes through a precise action plan in coordination with trademark partners. He added that regular meetings are held between brands’ representatives and officers of the Department of Anti-Economic Crime to explore methods and tools to uncover counterfeit goods. Brig Al Jallaf pointed out that Dubai has earned the confidence and trust of various international brands for its phenomenal efforts in combating economic crimes.

Colonel Bouasiba explained that the General Department of Criminal Investigation has been keen to organise training workshops in coordination with partners and trademark owners to develop the capabilities of personnel working in combating economic crimes.

