Dubai: Manager on trial for demanding Dh530,000 bribe

Accused found to be stealing goods from his company’s factory for long.


A 52-year-old manager of European origin is facing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of demanding a bribe of Dh530,000 to facilitate work between companies owned by the Chinese and the Arabs.

A financial manager detected the irregularities and filed a complaint with the police.

The complainant also found out that the accused had sold machines from the company’s factory on a monthly basis.

The accused had demanded Dh500,000 and Dh30,000 from a Chinese and an Arab company, respectively, the probe revealed.

Further legal proceedings are in progress.

