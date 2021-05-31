- EVENTS
Dubai: Man stabs colleague over leave, jailed
Defendant stabs victim after finding his name missing from the leave list.
A 38-year-old man of Asian origin has been sentenced to three-year imprisonment followed by deportation on charges of trying to murder one of his roommates in a labour accommodation in Dubai.
The investigation revealed that the defendant had stabbed the victim several times.
A Dubai Police patrol team rushed the injured labourer to a hospital and the defendant was arrested from the spot where the incident had occurred.
The victim told the prosecutors that he was assigned by his company to inform 22 of his colleagues to inform them about travelling to their home country on leave. He was informing his colleagues about the company policy when the defendant objected to the absence of his name from the list of workers, who were allowed to proceed on home leave. He cited that his mother was ill and was in dire need to travel back home. The victim said he tried to explain to the defendant that he would try to convince his employer about his plight, but he refused to come to terms with the proposal.
The defendant stabbed the victim several times the following day, the police said.
