Dubai: Man on trial for trying to smuggle 1.5kg of drugs
The accused was busted at the Dubai International Airport in April.
An African national, 39, is standing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of possessing a kilogram (kg) and half of cocaine, a contraband narcotic substance.
The Dubai Police’s records showed that the incident had occurred in April at the Dubai International Airport (DXB), when the accused was busted by the customs authorities.
The accused feigned ignorance and told the customs officials that he had received the consignment from one of his relatives a day before he was slated to travel to Dubai.
The anti-narcotics cell of the Dubai Police arrested the accused and sent the seized substance to the forensic laboratory. The test revealed it to be cocaine.
