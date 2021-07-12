Dubai: Man on trial for stealing Dh130,000 and trespassing office premises

Accused also stole passport and car key, Dubai Police say.

A 38-year-old man of Asian origin has been referred by the public prosecution to the Dubai Criminal Court after he allegedly stole Dh130,000 from a safe of a shipping company and is also being indicted for trespassing.

Preliminary investigation conducted by the Dubai Police revealed that the accused had not only stolen Dh130,000 from the company’s safe but also a car key and a passport.

The company’s owner told the police that he discovered shards of glass and other office documents lying scattered after the crime was committed.

The closed-circuit TV (CCTV) footage was perused by the owner, which revealed that a person entered the office premises at around 12 midnight from a washroom’s window and entered a room, but was unsuccessful in prising open a drawer of a table.

Soon, he exited via the emergency door but returned again at 4:00am and found his way to another room that housed the iron safe, which contained Dh130,000, a passport and a car key.

He carried the safe in a plastic bag, and left the premises, but not before damaging the office furniture.

The police tracked down the accused and arrested him.

He confessed to the police to his crime during interrogation.

However, his other accomplices managed to run away, and the police are on the lookout for the absconders.