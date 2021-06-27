Dubai: Man, girlfriend face charges for possession, trafficking drugs
Police records showed the incident had occurred in February.
A 38-year-old man of European origin and his girlfriend have been referred to the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of possession and trafficking of contraband cannabis.
Police records showed the incident had occurred in February when 5.69 kilograms (kg) of cannabis was found in the girlfriend’s possession.
During interrogation, she revealed that she had got the drugs from her European boyfriend for free.
The European was arrested, later and the police also seized 122kg of cannabis.
Further legal proceedings against the two accused are in progress.
