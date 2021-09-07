Dubai: Man gets 2 years in jail for hitting fellow inmate's head with iron bar

He left him with a fractured skull.

A man, who is serving a jail term at Dubai Central Jail, has been convicted of hitting a fellow inmate’s head with an iron bar and leaving him with a fractured skull.

The man was sentenced to two years in jail on charges of physical assault and causing disability.

The Dubai Criminal Court heard how the victim had stepped in and urged the Emirati accused - whose age was not disclosed - to stop beating up another inmate in January last year.

Judges were told that following the incident, the accused had decided to teach the victim - from Comoro Islands - a lesson.

The defendant made sure the victim was alone on January 11 the same year, before he walked into the man’s cell.

Accompanied by his aides and armed with an iron bar, he attacked the man and struck him on the head.

The victim was then beaten up before he fell unconscious.

“I was sitting on the bed when they took me by surprise and the accused hit me on the head with a solid object,” said the victim.

Medical reports from Rashid Hospital said the victim suffered from a fractured skull.

The injury left him with constant headaches, which doctors estimated at a six per cent permanent disability.

During questioning, the accused denied assault charges.

He was sentenced to two years in prison.

