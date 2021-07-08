Dubai: Man faces trial for snatching Dh700 from two victims

The incident had occurred at the Dubai Industrial Area in May, police say

A man, 29, of Asian origin has been referred to the Dubai Criminal Court, along with his absconding accomplices on charges of snatching Dh700 from two victims.

Police records showed that the incident had occurred in the Dubai Industrial Area in May, when the victims were waylaid by the defendant and his gang members and Dh700 was snatched from them.

Soon, a Dubai Police patrol team reached the spot and caught the defendant while the other gang members managed to flee.

The hunt is on for the defendant’s absconding accomplices.