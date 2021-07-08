Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

Dubai: Man faces trial for snatching Dh700 from two victims

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 8, 2021
Photo: Alamy.ae

The incident had occurred at the Dubai Industrial Area in May, police say


A man, 29, of Asian origin has been referred to the Dubai Criminal Court, along with his absconding accomplices on charges of snatching Dh700 from two victims.

Dubai: Woman on trial for trying to smuggle 1.5kg of drugs

Police records showed that the incident had occurred in the Dubai Industrial Area in May, when the victims were waylaid by the defendant and his gang members and Dh700 was snatched from them.

Soon, a Dubai Police patrol team reached the spot and caught the defendant while the other gang members managed to flee.

The hunt is on for the defendant’s absconding accomplices.

Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210614&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619523&Ref=AR&profile=1011 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1011,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 