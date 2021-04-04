Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man burns shop in revenge over unpaid salary, causes Dh1m in damages

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 4, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 10.51 pm

(Reuters)

The shop owner identified the former employee after going through the CCTV footage.

A 27-year-old salesman in Dubai burnt down his former employer's textile shop in Naif as revenge, causing Dh1 million in damages.

According to documents from the Dubai criminal court, the salesman's former employer and the shop owner had refused to pay him his salary for a year. He also allegedly caused his residency to be cancelled after telling another employer he was a runaway employee.

The man burnt down the textile shop after he broke into it one night looking to steal some money. When he couldn't find any money, he set the shop on fire with a lighter, closed its doors and fled the scene.

The shop owner claimed that he caught all of his former employee's actions when he checked CCTV footage after he received a call informing him that his shop was on fire.




