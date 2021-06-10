Dubai: Man accused of sexually assaulting teen misses hearing due to Covid-19

The Pakistani defendant, 38, claimed he had come to repair the water pipes at the flat.

A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy had to miss his court hearing after contracting Covid-19.

The case relates to December 8 last year. Dubai Criminal Court heard that a teen was alone at home in Oud Metha when the defendant knocked on his door around 4pm.

The Pakistani defendant, 38, claimed he had come to repair the water pipes at the flat. “He asked me to fill up a form and asked me who was home and I told him it was just me,” the teen told the court.

The accused then allegedly began touching the boy’s private parts and tried to kiss him. The teenager screamed and pushed him away before running to his room. “He fell to the ground but got up and followed me to the bedroom and did the same thing again,” the boy said.

After the teenage boy pushed him and ran out again, the defendant followed him. “He asked me not to tell anyone before leaving,” the boy said.

The boy told his parents about the incident when they arrived home and they informed the police.

Officers managed to identify the man from CCTV footage from the building’s cameras and arrested him.

The boy identified him from a line of suspects.

Investigations showed a similar report of sexual assault was previously filed against the man. The arresting police officer said: “When I questioned him, he told me he was sick and whenever he was around children, he couldn’t help touching them.

“He even told me this was not the first time he had done such a thing to a child.”

The defendant was not present to enter a plea in court as he was sent to isolation after contracting coronavirus while in detention.

A verdict is expected next week.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com