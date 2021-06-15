Dubai: Gang of four tortures man for three days over ‘stolen gold bars’

They also 'threatened to kill his family back home', according to court records.

Four Asian men are standing trial in Dubai for reportedly abducting and torturing a man for three days over some ‘stolen gold bars’.

Records from the Dubai public prosecution revealed that on May 6, the four defendants saw the man, their compatriot, in Naif area; forced him to get inside their vehicle; and took him to a flat in Sharjah, where they kept him for three days.

The conflict started when one of the accused asked the complainant if he knew someone who would be travelling to their home country soon as he wanted to send some gold to his familym according to court documents.

The complainant, who works as a seller, then linked him with someone who was planning to travel. Based on this information, the accused met the person and allegedly gave him three gold bars, but the man never called again after taking the gold and leaving the UAE.

The group got back to the complainant and reportedly tortured him for three days to get any information about the man who left.

A friend of the complainant went to the police and reported the kidnapping, saying it had been four days since he last saw his pal. He also said he saw four men taking him into their vehicle.

When the gang learnt about it, they demanded that the complainant cancel the report and tell the police he wasn’t kidnapped. They also threatened that they would kill his family back home if he didn’t do so.

As soon as he was released, he went to the Naif police station and told the cops he was kidnapped, tortured and threatened.

The authorities managed to identify and arrest all the suspects, who later confessed to the crime.

hesham@khaleejtimes.com