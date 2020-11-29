Dubai expat threatens to destroy restaurant if not given free meal
The 40-year-old accused threatened to destroy the place entirely, kill someone there and take the staff to prison.
An expat has been charged at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he allegedly threatened to destroy a restaurant unless he was given a free meal.
The court heard how the 40-year-old accused, an unemployed Moroccan, threatened to destroy the place entirely, kill someone there and take the staff to prison if he was not served a free meal.
The incident allegedly took place on September 29 and was reported at Al Muraqqabat police station.
One of the owners of the restaurant, a 37-year-old Moroccan businesswoman, recounted how she learned from her employees about the accused’s doings. “They called me around 11.50am. The defendant came to the restaurant in Abu Hail and was making a mess as he wanted free food. I had earlier instructed the staff not to serve him any free meals.”
The owner arrived in 10 minutes at the restaurant and found the accused heavily drunk. “I rejected his demand for a free meal even as he threatened to smash the place. I learned from two employees that he had threatened to destroy the restaurant, carry out a crime and take them (the staff) to prison. I called the police,” she told the prosecutor.
She also said that the accused had previously gone to the restaurant and broke the door. He was arrested after she opened a criminal complaint against him.
A 49-year-old Moroccan driver corroborated the owner’s statement about what happened on the incident day.
The court will issue a ruling on December 13.
