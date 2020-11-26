Dubai expat murders man who insulted him
The defendant claimed that he did not intend to kill the man with the kitchen knife.
A 24-year-old expat has stood trial at Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly stabbing a man to death with a kitchen knife.
During the police interrogation, the Pakistani man admitted to the charge but claimed that he did not intend to kill the victim.
“The defendant claimed that the victim insulted him and tried to stab him. So he (the accused) went to the kitchen and brought a knife with which he stabbed the victim in the abdomen area. The defendant alleged, however, that he did not intend to kill the victim. He used a small knife used for cooking,” said the police officer who interrogated the accused.
The incident happened on November 25 last year and was reported at the Bur Dubai police station. The defendant has been detained.
A 37-year-old Pakistani driver told the investigator that the victim had called him prior to the incident and told him that he got into a fight with someone at his house in Al Satwa.
“I dropped him off later in Umm Al Quwain after picking him up from Sharjah. The victim was tired and looked like he had been drinking alcohol, but there was no blood on his clothes. I took him to that place and in the evening of the next day, I learnt that he died.”
Another Pakistani driver, 36, said the victim used to stay with him at the same accommodation.
“He called me on that day saying that he was coming. He arrived around 10pm and looked tired. He went to sleep without having dinner. There was no blood on his clothes. The next morning, I went to work and later had a call from him asking for a pain killer.”
The witness added that he got a call around 6pm from someone at his place, telling him that the victim passed away.
According to the forensic expert who examined the body, the stab wound was deep and fatal. The report showed that the death could be considered homicide. Cuts to his intestine led to severe internal bleeding, resulting in heart and breathing failure, it added. The victim’s blood sample showed minor traces of alcohol.
During the public prosecution investigation, the accused admitted to having stabbed the victim.
The trial has been adjourned to December 28.
