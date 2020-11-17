Dubai expat jailed for assaulting cops, breaking fast in public during Ramadan
A police officer recounted how the defendant invited him to drink coffee with him on the day of the incident.
A 42-year-old expat, who assaulted an on-duty police officer, has been sentenced to six months in jail by the Dubai Court of First Instance.
The defendant, an Egyptian, was also accused of intentionally breaking fast in public on a Ramadan day. He was spotted drinking coffee outdoors during the fasting hours.
The case dates back to May 5. It was registered at Al Barsha police station.
The court referred the defendant to the Court of Misdemeanours on the charge of breaking fast in public during Ramadan. The accused will be deported at the end of his six-month jail term, as per the court order.
A police officer recounted how the defendant invited him to drink coffee with him on the incident day. “We were alerted about an incident at a residential complex in Palm Jumeirah at 10am. When we reached the scene, we found other police officers already there. We learned from them that the accused had been causing disturbance and assaulting security guards. I and a colleague approached the accused who was then walking near a park while drinking coffee.”
The officer told the prosecutor that the accused invited him to have coffee with him when he told him to come with them to the police station. “He ignored us. When we told him again to come with us to the police station, he walked to his building. Inside the lift, he resisted being handcuffed when we told him to go to the basement so to take him inside the police car.”
The officer recalled that the accused asked to go to his flat upstairs. “He pushed me, grabbed me by the neck with his hands and then fell on me. He kept pushing until we got outside the lift. My colleague took him away. Eventually, the accused calmed down and rode inside our car.”
An Indian security supervisor, 36, said that he was informed about someone who was assaulting cleaners on the beach at 10am on the incident day. “I went to talk to him but he pushed me away. The police were then called.”
The supervisor said that he witnessed how the accused assaulted the police officers and yelled at them. “I saw him pushing them and causing one of them to fall down. The defendant would often cause trouble.”
A CCTV footage, capturing the assault incident, has been attached to the case file.
The defendant may appeal the court ruling within 15 days.
mary@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
Kids of determination in UAE to learn tech,...
The new programme will also create vocational and leadership training ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Guard steals power cables worth Dh62,000 from...
The guard confessed to theft from his workplace during police... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on 50th...
Oman marks its 50th National Day on November 18. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE extends visa fine waiver until end of 2020
The short-term amnesty, which was introduced on May 14, was supposed... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews