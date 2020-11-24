Dubai expat jailed, fined Dh48,825 for embezzling over Dh48,000 from petrol station

He stole the money and fled the UAE

A Dubai expat, who fled the UAE after embezzling over Dh48,000 from a petrol station, was sentenced to three months in jail by the Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

The court ordered his deportation at the end of his jail term and after payment of a Dh48,825 fine.

Dubai public prosecution records show that the 34-year-old Indian man misappropriated Dh48,825 from his workplace two days after he returned from his leave. He took advantage that he had still his passport on him to take the money and flee the UAE. The alleged theft took place when he used to be a supervisor at the petrol station and handled part of the revenues.

The court found the defendant guilty of embezzlement of funds of a public entity.

The case dates back to August 11 and was registered at Al Qusais police station.

A manager at the plaintiff said that the accused had been working there for 10 years and promoted to a customer service assistant.

“His duties would include being an administrative and technical supervisor. He would also collect part of the daily revenues from the petrol station workers and the supermarket staff and those of the internal restaurants. The man would keep the funds and later hand them over to the right staff to deposit it at the bank.”

On August 11, the defendant opened the safe at his workplace and took a total of Dh48,825 and fled the scene. When the supervisor of staff of the next shift arrived, he was given the safe key but was not handed over the revenues with a signed statement of the daily sale.

The other shift supervisor checked and counted the money left in the safe after his colleague’s departure and then compared it with the sale records in the system. He found that the defendant had taken the revenues collected during his shift instead of handing them over to him.

The accused was then unreachable as it became known later that he fled the UAE right after embezzling the amount. He had returned from a leave just two days earlier and seized the opportunity that his passport was still with him to travel out of the country after carrying out the theft.

The accused can appeal the court ruling within 15 days.

