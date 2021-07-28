Dubai: Drugs found in undergarments at police station, no charges filed

Police give him clean chit after considering the circumstances of his act.

A man caught with narcotics hidden in a bag he was delivering to a detainee at a police station has been given a clean chit after investigations revealed he had been tricked, and had no idea that the bag contained narcotics.

According to court records, narcotics were found hidden in an undergarment in the bag that the accused was handing over to the detainee, 'Emarat Al Youm' reported. The accused denied the charges before the public prosecution, and investigations confirmed that he had been deceived by the detainee's brother. The public prosecution decided not to file a case against the man.

Ahmed Muhammad Tamim, assistant public prosecutor at the Drug Prosecution, Dubai Police, said the man had come over to the police station to hand over a bag to the detainee - who was facing charges of using psychotropic substances. When police searched the bag, the man was startled when drugs were found hidden in an undergarment, Tamim said.

The man denied any wrongdoing and after due investigations, all charges were dropped against him.

Tamim said the incident was a stark reminder that people need to be vigilant while delivering goods or consignments to anyone inside or out of the country, as they could land in trouble if the goods contained drugs or other illegal substances.

If a person is found in possession of drugs, he/she will be held legally accountable, despite his/her innocence, he added.