Dubai: Drugs found in man's undergarments at police station, no charges filed

Police give him clean chit after considering the circumstances of his act.

The public prosecution has revealed that banned narcotic substances were hidden in an undergarment in a bag that a man, who wanted to hand them over to an accused --- facing trial in a drug case -- at a police station, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The man denied the charges and later investigation found that he had been deceived by the accused’s brother.

The public prosecution decided not to file a case against the man but only probed into the circumstances that made him do what he did.

Ahmed Muhammad Tamim, Assistant Public Prosecutor at the Drug Prosecution, Dubai Police, said the man had come to hand over a bag to the accused, who was facing charges for using psychotropic substances.

Initially, the man denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he carried out the instructions of the accused’s brother.

Later, the police gave him a clean chit because he was found to be deceived by the accused’s brother.

Tamim said that the accused was startled when drugs were found, and all charges were dropped against him.

Tamim maintained that the incident showed that a person needed to pay attention while delivering any goods, else they could get deceived and be framed in a case for possession of drugs.

Similarly, if a person is found to possess drugs, he/she would be held legally accountable, despite his/her innocence, he added.