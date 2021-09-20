Dubai: Asian gang on trial for stealing electric cables worth Dh33,000 from govt site
The gang broke into a power plant, damaging its entrance gate
Six Asians are facing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court for stealing electric cables worth Dh33,000 from a power plant belonging to the Government of Dubai.
According to police investigation, the Dubai Police team received a tip-off about the theft after the gang damaged the site.
When the police team arrived at the power plant, they discovered that the gang members had broken into the entrance gate, wrecking it completely.
Upon reviewing the surveillance cameras, the police managed to arrest the suspects.
The defendants confessed to the crime and were referred by public prosecution to the court to stand trial.
Crime and Courts
Crime and Courts
