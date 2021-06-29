Dubai: Airport employee on trial for stealing watch worth Dh945
Defendant confesses to the crime, which he committed for personal use.
A 26-year employee of African origin has been referred to the Dubai Criminal Court by the public prosecution for stealing a brand-new watch, whose worth is Dh945.
Police records showed that the incident had occurred in May 2020 when a businessman, who is of American origin, had filed a police report against the defendant after the crime came to light.
The complainant alleged that one of her female employees had seen the defendant stealing the watch, which was later corroborated by the closed-circuit TV footage.
“The female employee took off her Nevada watch to pass through the screening machine before entering her workplace. Though she had placed the watch inside the search box, she found it was missing after she passed through the screening machine,” he alleged.
She reported the incident to the company’s operations department, and CCTV cameras were reviewed to ascertain the theft.
The footage revealed that the defendant had taken advantage of the victim’s distraction while she was passing through the screening machine and stole the watch.
Investigations revealed the defendant was a customer service employee at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Soon, he was tracked down and arrested by the police.
The defendant confessed to the crime, which he committed for his personal use.
