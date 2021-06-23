Dubai: 8 gang members steal Dh190,000 from a senior citizen
The robbery had occurred in January, Dubai Police records show
An eight-member gang of African origin is facing trial on charges of robbery after they targeted an investor of Asian descent, who had withdrawn Dh190,000 from a bank.
The incident had occurred in January, Dubai Police records showed.
The 69-year-old investor had filed a complaint with the police, when he was robbed by two members of the gang after he left the bank’s branch.
The victim had withdrawn the money to pay his company’s workers, when he was targeted by the robbers.
However, he chased the duo and lodged a complaint with the police, who dispatched patrols and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel in hot pursuit to nab the culprits.
The police arrested the two men, who confessed to their crime and also gave leads about their other six gang members.
The rest of their gang members were eventually arrested and are now facing trial in the court, the police added.
