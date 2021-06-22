Dubai: 3 arrested within 24 hours for stealing Dh170,000

Accused targeted an employee whose job is to deposit and withdraw cash from bank.

Three persons of African origin were arrested within 24 hours after they targeted an Asian woman, who had withdrawn Dh170,000 from a bank account.

The gang members had kept a tab on the victim, who is an employee of a company, where her job is to deposit and withdraw cash from banks.

The trio followed her till she reached the bank at Al Quoz Industrial area in Dubai to withdraw the cash.

Later, the victim complained about the theft and the suspects were arrested within 24 hours of the crime and the stolen cash was recovered.