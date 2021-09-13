Dubai: 2 maids on trial for stealing cash, jewellery from sponsor's home

They are on trial after confessing to the crime.

Two maids have gone on trial for stealing Dh3,215 and jewellery items from their sponsor’s home.

The maids were arrested as they were planning to transfer the money to their home country.

According to police investigation, an Arab man lodged a complaint against the maids after family members discovered that the African women had stolen some cash and jewellery -- stored in a bedroom closet.

The sponsor said that the maids denied stealing from them when he first questioned them, after which they decided to lodge a complaint at the police station.

The police arrested the maids on charge of theft.

During the interrogation, they confessed to the crime and were referred to public prosecution for further legal proceedings .