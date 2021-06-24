Dubai: 2 expats steal Dh10,000 from partygoers, arrested

The two defendants and their six accomplices took out knives and threatened the victim and his friends.

Two persons of African origin are facing trial on charges of stealing Dh10,000 during a party hosted by a victim for his friends at a building in Frij Murar.

The Dubai Police’s documents revealed that the incident had occurred in February, when the operations room received a call about the robbery.

The complainant said eight people showed up at the party and asked him and his friends to join their bash.

The victim walked into the trap.

Soon, the two defendants and their six accomplices took out knives and threatened the victim and his friends to part with whatever cash they were carrying on them.

“They asked us to hand over the cash and our mobile phones,” the victim said.

The gang members managed to steal Dh10,000 and a mobile phone and decamped from the spot.

So far, the police have arrested two of the gang members. The hunt is on for the rest of the six accused, the police added.