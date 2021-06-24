Dubai: 2 expats steal Dh10,000 from partygoers, arrested
The two defendants and their six accomplices took out knives and threatened the victim and his friends.
Two persons of African origin are facing trial on charges of stealing Dh10,000 during a party hosted by a victim for his friends at a building in Frij Murar.
The Dubai Police’s documents revealed that the incident had occurred in February, when the operations room received a call about the robbery.
The complainant said eight people showed up at the party and asked him and his friends to join their bash.
The victim walked into the trap.
Soon, the two defendants and their six accomplices took out knives and threatened the victim and his friends to part with whatever cash they were carrying on them.
“They asked us to hand over the cash and our mobile phones,” the victim said.
The gang members managed to steal Dh10,000 and a mobile phone and decamped from the spot.
So far, the police have arrested two of the gang members. The hunt is on for the rest of the six accused, the police added.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for Thursday
The weather today will be partly cloudy and hot. READ MORE
-
Education
Delayed CBSE results: Students worry about...
Some European universities will be closing their admission process... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man stabs wife 11 times in Dubai, gets 25-...
He took pictures of her lying in a pool of blood on the floor and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Uber to offer free rides for people seeking...
Riders will be able to avail two free Uber rides. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Filipino expat wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz ...
He plans to use part of the winnings to help friends and family... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Catch last supermoon of 2021 today, 7.04pm
This June supermoon is called a ‘strawberry moon’. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
100 days to Expo: Burj Khalifa lit up to mark...
The expo is inviting visitors from across the planet to join the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies...
The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. READ MORE