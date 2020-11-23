Drug addict to be sentenced in December for bid to run over Dubai cop

The court adjourned on Monday sentencing the 29-year-old Emirati accused.

A drug addict, accused of trying to run over a police officer to evade arrest, will be sentenced by the Dubai Court of First Instance on December 17.

Public prosecution records show that on February 4, the defendant resisted anti-narcotics police officers and intentionally tried to run over one of them. He put police officers’ lives at risk when he deliberately drove his vehicle into their patrol car. The man is also accused of damaging a property belonging to a government entity.

A case was registered at Al Barsha police station.

An anti-narcotics police lieutenant said they were tipped off about the defendant who was staying at a hotel. “Our information was that he was with another suspect. They used drugs and possessed a quantity to peddle among others for some amounts of money.

“With a public prosecution warrant, we went to the hotel. We spotted the defendant with another suspect in a 4WD. When the other suspect stepped off, the defendant tried to drive even as I was standing next to his car and holding to his car front door.”

The lieutenant told the investigator that the police civil car then blocked the defendant’s way, in an attempt to stop him from leaving the scene. “But even after I told him that they are police officers, the accused drove, nonetheless, fast in their direction. He intentionally hit their car while trying to speed off. The defendant fled the scene. We believe that he had drugs in his car at the time so he did not want to get caught. We alerted the operations room and a warrant was issued regarding the defendant’s car to take the necessary legal action.”

The accused was later arrested.

mary@khaleejtimes.com