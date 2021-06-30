Caught on camera: Dubai security guard steals Dh81,000 from hotel guest's safe
The accused said he sent part of the money to his family back home and spent the rest.
The Dubai Criminal Court began hearing the case of an African, 35, who works as an assistant security manager in a Dubai hotel and is accused of stealing about Dh81,000 from a European guest.
During the investigations, the accused confessed to the offence. He said last April, he entered the room of a European female guest, who had booked the room but had left the country. He found a safe, which he opened and found cash in different currencies. Initially, he stole 4,500 euros, and a week later another 7,000 euros, Dh20,000 and $3,000.
He had been working at the hotel for two years and had a salary of Dh10,000. Part of his job was to inspect the state of the employees, the parking lots and access to rooms.
The accused said he sent part of the money to his family in his home country and spent the rest.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the guest returned and reported that the money had been stolen from her room.
The accused was confronted with CCTV footage showing him entering the room, but he denied stealing the money, which prompted the management to inform the police.
Investigations by Public Prosecution revealed that this was not the first time that the accused stole money from a guest. He had previously taken cash from the room of an Asian guest.
-
Crime and Courts
Caught on camera: Dubai security guard steals...
The accused said he sent part of the money to his family back home... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Dubai-based hospital offers free health...
The health bonanza will cater to the needs of all the members of the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man jailed for life for killing cousin who ...
On the day of the incident, the victim reportedly asked the defendant ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Airport employee on trial for stealing...
Defendant confesses to the crime, which he committed for personal use. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,747 Covid cases, 1,731 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 302,318 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
The month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan hopes UAE will lift travel...
Cases have been falling in the country in recent weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until July ...
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews