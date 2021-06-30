Caught on camera: Dubai security guard steals Dh81,000 from hotel guest's safe

The accused said he sent part of the money to his family back home and spent the rest.

The Dubai Criminal Court began hearing the case of an African, 35, who works as an assistant security manager in a Dubai hotel and is accused of stealing about Dh81,000 from a European guest.

During the investigations, the accused confessed to the offence. He said last April, he entered the room of a European female guest, who had booked the room but had left the country. He found a safe, which he opened and found cash in different currencies. Initially, he stole 4,500 euros, and a week later another 7,000 euros, Dh20,000 and $3,000.

He had been working at the hotel for two years and had a salary of Dh10,000. Part of his job was to inspect the state of the employees, the parking lots and access to rooms.

The accused said he sent part of the money to his family in his home country and spent the rest.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the guest returned and reported that the money had been stolen from her room.

The accused was confronted with CCTV footage showing him entering the room, but he denied stealing the money, which prompted the management to inform the police.

Investigations by Public Prosecution revealed that this was not the first time that the accused stole money from a guest. He had previously taken cash from the room of an Asian guest.