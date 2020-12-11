Brothers attack student in Dubai after quarrel over video game

The siblings and their friends assaulted the victim on his eye with a knife.

Two Arab youths stood trial at a Dubai court over alleged assault on a student after the victim won a video game against their brother. The court was told that the student lost his right eye after the brothers attacked him with a knife.

According to court records, last June, the victim won a video game against the younger brother of the accused. Angered by his loss, the brother started a quarrel with the student online. His brothers took up the quarrel after their brother complained to them.

During the public prosecution investigation, the victim said that the defendants contacted him the day after he won the game. “They asked me about the quarrel with their brother and expressed their desire to settle the dispute amicably. I agreed to meet them near a school in Al Mizhar area.”

While meeting the brothers, he told them that he got disturbed by their calls and headed to his vehicle to return to his home located in a neighbouring emirate. However, before he could reach the vehicle, he was surprised by the presence of more than 20 people in several vehicles, who got off from their cars.

Suddenly, the two brothers and some of their friends started attacking him in different parts of his body, and one of them assaulted him on his right eye with a knife. Before he fell to the ground, some people intervened and took him to his car after rescuing him from the hands of the attackers. His friend, who was waiting in the car, rushed him to the hospital.

According to the public prosecution report, the injury caused a permanent disability of 35 per cent to his right eye.