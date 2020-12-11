Brothers attack student in Dubai after quarrel over video game
The siblings and their friends assaulted the victim on his eye with a knife.
Two Arab youths stood trial at a Dubai court over alleged assault on a student after the victim won a video game against their brother. The court was told that the student lost his right eye after the brothers attacked him with a knife.
According to court records, last June, the victim won a video game against the younger brother of the accused. Angered by his loss, the brother started a quarrel with the student online. His brothers took up the quarrel after their brother complained to them.
During the public prosecution investigation, the victim said that the defendants contacted him the day after he won the game. “They asked me about the quarrel with their brother and expressed their desire to settle the dispute amicably. I agreed to meet them near a school in Al Mizhar area.”
While meeting the brothers, he told them that he got disturbed by their calls and headed to his vehicle to return to his home located in a neighbouring emirate. However, before he could reach the vehicle, he was surprised by the presence of more than 20 people in several vehicles, who got off from their cars.
Suddenly, the two brothers and some of their friends started attacking him in different parts of his body, and one of them assaulted him on his right eye with a knife. Before he fell to the ground, some people intervened and took him to his car after rescuing him from the hands of the attackers. His friend, who was waiting in the car, rushed him to the hospital.
According to the public prosecution report, the injury caused a permanent disability of 35 per cent to his right eye.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Severed hand on street leads Dubai cops to teen...
The search teams arrested the young men involved in the fight within... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Brothers attack student in Dubai after quarrel...
The siblings and their friends assaulted the victim on his eye with a ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE's Sheikh Mohamed praises King of Morocco for...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince received a call from King Mohammed VI and the... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews