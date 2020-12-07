Barber beats man to death in Dubai for insulting family
The 31-year-old expat has been charged with manslaughter.
An Indian worker (31) has been charged with manslaughter at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly assaulting a man and unintentionally causing his death.
The alleged incident had occurred on August 23, when the Indian, a barber by profession, had physically assaulted the victim at a flat in the International City.
The incident was reported at Al Rashidiya police station.
The defendant was arrested at around 7 pm on September 8.
Public prosecution has sought the maximum penalty for the alleged crime as per the law.
A police sergeant said that the Dubai Police was alerted about the incident at around 2:55 pm on August 25.
“The original tenant of the flat, who had sub-let it, told us that he went to the apartment to run a check on the property after the victim’s mother had failed to get in touch with her son,” the sergeant told the prosecutor.
The tenant got hold of a person to break open the lock in a bid to enter the flat, as the occupants were away on work.
“The duo found the victim lying on a bed. Initially, they thought he was sleeping, but later it was revealed that he had died,” he added.
The incident was reported to the police, as a death due to natural causes.
However, the forensics team and the medical examiner inspected the injury marks on the victim’s body and suspected foul play.
The police conducted a probe into the death case.
The workers, who shared the accommodation, told the police that the victim was an alcoholic and he would seldom step out.
“The workers said they would rarely meet the victim, as they would go to work at 6:30 am and return by 8 pm,” the sergeant said.
Some witnesses revealed that the victim had had a dispute with the accused.
Soon, the police cracked the case and found that the defendant was behind the victim’s death.
Earlier, at around 11 am on August 23, the defendant, who had a spare key of the victim’s flat, came inside the apartment and allegedly committed the crime and decamped after locking it from outside.
“The accused claimed that he beat the victim because the latter had insulted his mother and sister. He was purportedly inebriated when he used cuss words. The abuses allegedly enraged the accused, who physically assaulted the victim,” the sergeant said.
Later, the accused carried the victim to a bed, as he thought he had passed out under the influence of alcohol.
However, at around 6 pm on the same day, when the accused came back to the flat again to check on the victim's wellness, he found that he was dead.
The defendant admitted to the murder charge during the trial, which has been adjourned till January 10.
