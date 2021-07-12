97% of UAQ residents feel safe and secure to roam at night, survey shows
Survey finds an appreciable 6% uptick as compared to last year.
An overwhelming 97 per cent of Umm Al Quwain residents feel secured and safe while roaming at night in the northern emirate this year, as compared to last year, when the corresponding figure was reported to be 90.9 per cent.
The appreciable six per cent uptick in the security quotient was announced by Major-General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief, UAQ Police, during a workshop entitled, Security Quality of Life in the UAE.
He highlighted the definition of the quality of life, which tops the agenda of the Ministry of Interior.
The marked improvement on UAQ’s security quotient among residents came to light during a review exercise, which drew up a year-on-year comparison.
-
Crime and Courts
97% of UAQ residents feel safe and secure to roam ...
Survey finds an appreciable 6% uptick as compared to last year. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for stealing Dh130,000 and...
Accused also stole passport and car key, Dubai Police say. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Phone scammers secure Dh160,000 bank loan...
Two men will now stand trial for impersonating bank employees. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE’s 100 Million Meals drive feeds...
The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign aims to provide food aid ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
News
New hotel-like centre for residence visa...
The facility is located at Al Awir and is in line with international... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE Central Bank set to roll out digital currency
The CBUAE has already taken several steps in its move to create a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: 95 healthcare workers arrive...
They were flown back together with their families on Emirates flights. READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light