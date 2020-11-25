27-year-old worker found dead in Sharjah accommodation
According to the police, the primary investigation suggested that the worker committed suicide.
The Sharjah Police have started investigation in the death of a 27-year-old Indian worker, whose body was found hanging from the ceiling of the accommodation in Al Hamriya area on Wednesday morning.
According to the police, the Operations Room received a call from the worker’s accommodation, after his co-workers discovered about the death in the early hours of Wednesday.
Criminal investigation teams and police patrols from the Hamriya Police Station reached the site and found that there was no sign of violence. According to the police, primary investigation suggested that the worker committed suicide.
The body was transferred to Al Qasimi Hospital for further investigation.
This incident is the second of its kind in the emirate this month. Last week, the body of a 21-year-old university student of Asian nationality was found hanging on the ceiling of his room in his apartment in Al Majaz, Sharjah.
-
Crime and Courts
27-year-old worker found dead in Sharjah...
According to the police, the primary investigation suggested that the ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE National Day: 50% discount on traffic fines...
The discount will be valid from December 2 to December 15, 2020. READ MORE
-
Government
Honours for Saudi, Egypt at Arab govt excellence...
The awards aim to recognise leading Arab ministers and ministries for ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Gang steals Dh2.8m through phone fraud in UAE,...
The suspects duped bank customers by calling them to update their... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews