18-month-old boy drowns in bath tub in Sharjah's Al Majaz
The boy was declared dead when he was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital.
An 18-month-old toddler drowned in a baby bath tub in Sharjah while his mother was giving him a bath, the police said on Thursday. The boy was declared dead when he was rushed to Al Qasimi Hospital.
The incident happened at their home in Al Majaz area, according to the Sharjah Police. “She went to grab a towel and when she came back to the baby, he had already slipped into the water,” the authorities said.
The Sharjah Police received a call from the hospital two days ago, informing them of the boy’s death. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.
The body of the Asian boy has been transferred to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy, and family members have been questioned as part of the probe.
The case has been referred to the public prosecution, the police said.
-
Weather
Weather: Humid, misty evening in parts after...
Friday's top temperature will be 34 degrees, according to the NCM. READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi: Over 700 drivers cut traffic black...
Abu Dhabi Police has held successful traffic point reduction courses. READ MORE
-
Government
Covid-19: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler announces 50%...
The initiative reflects Ruler's commitment to mitigate the economic... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
18-month-old boy drowns in bath tub in Sharjah's...
The boy was declared dead when he was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews