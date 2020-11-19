18-month-old boy drowns in bath tub in Sharjah's Al Majaz

The boy was declared dead when he was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital.

An 18-month-old toddler drowned in a baby bath tub in Sharjah while his mother was giving him a bath, the police said on Thursday. The boy was declared dead when he was rushed to Al Qasimi Hospital.

The incident happened at their home in Al Majaz area, according to the Sharjah Police. “She went to grab a towel and when she came back to the baby, he had already slipped into the water,” the authorities said.

The Sharjah Police received a call from the hospital two days ago, informing them of the boy’s death. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The body of the Asian boy has been transferred to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy, and family members have been questioned as part of the probe.

The case has been referred to the public prosecution, the police said.