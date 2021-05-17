- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
179 arrested in Abu Dhabi for begging during Ramadan
The police deployed special teams to nab beggars during the holy month
The Abu Dhabi Police arrested 179 people for begging during the holy month of Ramadan, according to an official.
Authorities had put in place special teams to nab beggars whose numbers go up during Ramadan as they try to exploit people’s generosity in the month of piety.
“Begging is an uncivilised act and a crime in the UAE,” he said.
>>> ALSO READ: 458 beggars arrested in Dubai during Ramadan, Eid
“These beggars take advantage of people’s sympathy during the holy month by making up stories to get money from gullible people.”
Authorities had urged those who wish to donate to the needy to do that through official channels for charity.
Begging is an offence punishable by law, and the police have urged people to report beggars by dialling 999 or contacting the security service department on toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626) or sending text messages to 2828 or via e-mail aman@adpolice.gov.ae.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
179 arrested in Abu Dhabi for begging during...
The police deployed special teams to nab beggars during the holy month READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang of 7 nabbed for trying to sell 115kg of ...
Little did they know, the Sharjah Police were waiting for them in... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Monday
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Six dead as powerful Cyclone Tauktae heads for...
Thousands of disaster response personnel had been deployed to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE likely to see curbs removed before Expo 2020: ...
Dubai on Monday announced revised safety protocols, lifting some... READ MORE
-
News
At least 2 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for...
Those refusing to submit a sample can face legal action by the Public ... READ MORE
-
Business
Living in Dubai for 100 years: Bhatia family gets ...
Model Indian expatriate family receives high praise in their adopted... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai revises Covid safety measures for events,...
Capacity at hotels, restaurants increased. READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE