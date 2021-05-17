179 arrested in Abu Dhabi for begging during Ramadan

The police deployed special teams to nab beggars during the holy month

The Abu Dhabi Police arrested 179 people for begging during the holy month of Ramadan, according to an official.

Authorities had put in place special teams to nab beggars whose numbers go up during Ramadan as they try to exploit people’s generosity in the month of piety.

“Begging is an uncivilised act and a crime in the UAE,” he said.

“These beggars take advantage of people’s sympathy during the holy month by making up stories to get money from gullible people.”

Authorities had urged those who wish to donate to the needy to do that through official channels for charity.

Begging is an offence punishable by law, and the police have urged people to report beggars by dialling 999 or contacting the security service department on toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626) or sending text messages to 2828 or via e-mail aman@adpolice.gov.ae.

