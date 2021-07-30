CP's Austria visit receives wide coverage, appreciation

Austrian Chancellor refers to the UAE as one of Austria’s most important partners in the Arab region

Austria’s Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz described Thursday’s visit of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to Austria as “a source of great pleasure and honour”, echoing the international community’s appreciation of the UAE, its wise leadership, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

This special relationship was epitomised in the official reception ceremony accorded to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the coverage by Austria’s official local media.

It was remarkable to see the live coverage of the visit and the signing of the partnership agreement by local Austrian television channels, which rarely cover such events.

The UAE-Austria relations — spanning nearly half a century — have always been a model of bilateral relations, and were described by local Austrian newspapers such as Die Presse and Der Standard as an unprecedented qualitative relationship, which was consolidated by this visit, both in terms of outputs and the official and public interest it attracted.

This is also supported by the fact that the UAE’s strategic location in the GCC makes it an ideal launch-pad for Austrian companies to branch out into new markets.

Sheikh Mohamed said upon his arrival in Vienna: “I discussed with my friend, Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, ways of strengthening the historical relationship between our countries... Announcing our plans to develop this relationship into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership marks a new phase that will bring about broader prospects for developing new avenues of collaboration and establishing partnerships in various fields.”

The Austrian Chancellor also referred to the UAE as one of Austria’s “most important partners in the Arab region and most important economic partner in the Arab World”, which resonated with Austria’s local media, which termed it the most important visit by an Arab leader.