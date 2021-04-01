- EVENTS
Covid UAE: Special police teams to crack down on gatherings during Ramadan
Police teams to be deployed in key public places in Sharjah to keep overcrowding at bay
The Sharjah Police have formed a special security team to curb the gathering of people during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
An official said that police teams would be deployed in residential and industrial areas and restaurants that provide free food for workers during Ramadan.
The police will work with the authorities concerned in providing free Iftar meals for the needy and distressed and ensure that they don’t stand in a queue to prevent the spread of the virus.
16 food outlets shut as inspections stepped up
UAE Ramadan: Reduced school timings, rules announced
The police have put in place a mechanism to face the Covid-19 challenges that coincide with Ramadan. Awareness messages in various languages will be disseminated to people from all walks of life to further create awareness about the raging contagion.
The drive will largely focus on mosques, labour accommodations and other areas in the emirate. The police have promised to adopt an innovative method to combat the viral outbreak during Ramadan.
The inspection teams also will be working round the clock to ensure that all residents of the emirate strictly adhere to regulations and preventive measures related to Covid-19. No violations would be tolerated, the police said.
Altogether, 42,000 violations had come to light in 2020 and 21,219 in the first three months of this year, the police said.
A total of 100 police patrols were deployed to catch the offenders, which include those not wearing masks in public places.
Some serious violations were referred to the public prosecution office, the police added.
