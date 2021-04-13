News
Covid UAE: RAK schools to offer free PCR tests to students

Web report/Ras Al Khaimah
Filed on April 13, 2021
KT photo (for illustrative purposes only): M Sajjad

Students can take the free tests in their school’s clinic before going for in-person classes.

International schools in Ras Al Khaimah are now offering free PCR tests to students in their school’s clinic in a new initiative called “Swab On Us, Attendance On You.”

According to Emarat Al Youm, parents received a text message saying that their students aged 12 or older can visit their school clinic with their Emirates ID 72 hours before an on-campus class for the free test.

The initiative aims to encourage students and their parents to embrace the hybrid education system by reducing the burden of travelling to faraway testing centres.

Private school officials also added that no student would be allowed to attend the on-campus classes without a negative PCR result.

The initiative comes in line with schools’ move towards maintaining Covid safety.

Additional measures that have been taken to keep students safe include social distancing and regular body temperature checks.




