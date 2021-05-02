News
Covid UAE: End-of-year exams for public school students to begin on June 8

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 2, 2021

No final examinations will be held for pupils in Grades 1 to 3.

Pupils in Grades 4 to 12 in all public schools in the UAE will write their annual examinations from June 8 to 17, authorities have announced.

The Emirates Schools Establishment authorities said the examination would be held remotely after taking into consideration all measures to ensure that pupils sit for the final examinations in a safe environment amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The authorities added that they would also be conducting mock tests for pupils in Grades 4 to 12 from May 23 to 27.

No final examinations will be held for pupils in Grades 1 to 3. These pupils will be assessed on the basis of progressive assessment carried out by their teachers during the third semester in the group A subjects.

In case pupils experience a technical error that may prevent them from submitting their tests on time, provisional examinations will be held between June 20 and 24.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

