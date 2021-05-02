- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid UAE: End-of-year exams for public school students to begin on June 8
No final examinations will be held for pupils in Grades 1 to 3.
Pupils in Grades 4 to 12 in all public schools in the UAE will write their annual examinations from June 8 to 17, authorities have announced.
The Emirates Schools Establishment authorities said the examination would be held remotely after taking into consideration all measures to ensure that pupils sit for the final examinations in a safe environment amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
The authorities added that they would also be conducting mock tests for pupils in Grades 4 to 12 from May 23 to 27.
No final examinations will be held for pupils in Grades 1 to 3. These pupils will be assessed on the basis of progressive assessment carried out by their teachers during the third semester in the group A subjects.
In case pupils experience a technical error that may prevent them from submitting their tests on time, provisional examinations will be held between June 20 and 24.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Covid UAE: End-of-year exams for public school...
No final examinations will be held for pupils in Grades 1 to 3. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather heats up; likely to cross 40°C...
The mean relative humidity in May is expected to be 39 per cent. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Gang on trial for stealing Dh125,000 from...
The victim said they assaulted him while he was heading to his car. READ MORE
-
News
UAE phone number sells for Dh3 million in auction
The auction gave bidders the opportunity to own the prestigious... READ MORE
-
News
Ramadan reports in KT inspired this little boy to ...
After reading the kid’s fasting section, Zaydan Nusrat said he... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,847 cases, 1,791 recoveries, 2...
More than 44.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Dubai Police arrest 177 beggars since beginning...
Beggars also double up as thieves, pickpockets, say police. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid Crisis: Bodies overwhelm the funeral...
Shortage of men and resources driving up cost of funerals. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day