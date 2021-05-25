Covid: New school in Dubai offers free books, uniform

The incentives are meant to provide financial relief for parents during these "unprecedented times".

Dubai will soon be home to a new British curriculum school geared towards providing ‘high-quality education at an affordable cost’ to students.

The community school managed by LEAMS education launched its sixth new school on Tuesday.

The Apple International Community School (AICS), located in Karama, is easily accessible for residents living in North and South Dubai.

Approved under the guidelines of KHDA, the new school has a sprawling campus with a key focus on community development and inclusive education.

Offering British curriculum, AICS features a state-of-the-art campus equipped with latest technology, a dedicated STEM lab, ICT/innovation Lab, resourceful library, performing arts and an extensive sports facility to include a variety of activities such as football, swimming, cricket, badminton/tennis and basketball.

Currently, it will provide FS1 to Year 6 and expand to offer additional grades in subsequent years.

With aims to provide inclusive education for everyone, AICS is fully equipped to offer equal opportunities for students of determination.

In addition, AICS proposes to teach, inspire and encourage curiosity among students, to build practical skills and prepare them for a future in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics.

Nabil Lahir, CEO, LEAMS Education, says, “The new school goes beyond a classroom and is designed to support a wide range of teaching and learning methodologies, that prepares students for future success and creates global citizens.”

He further says, “Every child deserves quality education and we are committed to providing an exceptional educational experience that is affordable. We will invest in opening more schools in the coming years with a clear focus on outstanding academic provision.”

Admissions for the academic year 2021-2022 are now open. Books, sets of uniforms and other resources will be provided free of cost for the first year to help parents in these unprecedented times.