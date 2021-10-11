Covid in UAE: Sharjah updates procedures for memorial services
Only 20 people at a time will be allowed to offer condolences at homes.
The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (SECDMT) has raised the capacity of the number of people allowed to offer condolences during memorial services to 100 people in the councils of the Department of Suburbs, Villages and tents.
Also 20 people at a time will be allowed to offer condolences at homes during such services. The move aims to implement all precautionary measures issued by the competent authorities.
The authorities, however, stressed that offering condolences is limited only to those who have received their vaccines, and have the green pass activated on their Al Hosn app. Residents with chronic diseases, the elderly, and anyone who with health conditions will not be able to attend the services.
The procedures for attending social events is being continuously evaluated for the safety and health of society.
